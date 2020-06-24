Have you seen 15 year-old Rio Teplizki who’s gone missing in #Chelmsford?

Rio was reported missing shortly after 6.20pm today (Wednesday 24 June) and we believe he has travelled to Chelmsford Railway Station.

He’s described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with short dark brown hair, with facial hair and wearing shorts, trainers, and carrying a bag with a towel in it.