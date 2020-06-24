Man charged with Crayford Dad of five murder

A man has been charged with murder following an assault in Crayford.

Gareth Standing, 38 of Central Road, Dartford was charged with murder on Tuesday, 23 June.

He was arrested earlier that day.

Standing will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later today (Wednesday, 24 June).

This follows an investigation by Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 4.18pm on Friday, 19 June to The Parade in Crayford, to reports of a man having been assaulted.

Officers attended and found the victim, now formally identified as 41-year-old Wayne Hoskyns, unresponsive.

Wayne was taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance in a critical condition, and died on the afternoon of Saturday, 20 June.