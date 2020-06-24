Man dies after ploughing into parked lorry on the A27 near Chichester

A man has died after a collision on the A27 at Chichester on Wednesday morning (June 24).

Police were called at 2.47am to reports a blue Suzuki Swift had collided with a lorry parked in a lay-by on the Chichester Bypass. The driver of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed westbound between the Stockbridge Roundabout and the Fishbourne Roundabout for a number of hours to allow investigation work to take place.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw the car being driven prior to the incident.

Anyone with any relevant dash cam footage is also urged to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Chapter.