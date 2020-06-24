Man named in Epping Road rage stabbing

First picture the man who was stabbed in Epping yesterday is he has been named as SteveO’Morrison

The Wakes Arms roundabout remains closed in all directions as enquiries continue into the death of a man found there last night.

Epping New Road is closed in both directions while Woodridden Hill is closed at the junction with High Beech.

Police expect the road closures to remain in place through rush hour and well into this evening.

Please avoid the area and plan your journey.

Police have thanked those who have been effected by the closures for their patience and understanding.