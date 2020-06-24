 Manhunt for pair who ripped off 80 year old Crayford man – UKNIP
BREAKING Crayford LONDON

Manhunt for pair who ripped off 80 year old Crayford man

June 24, 2020

Police want to identify two males after an 80-year-old man was robbed of a “substantial amount of cash” which he had withdrawn from a bank a short while before. The robbery occurred on 13 March, while he was making his way back home. Phone Police on 101, Ref: 3606239/20.

FacebookTwitter