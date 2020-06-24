Met Police take over Essex Murder invesigation

The Met Police have confirmed that they have taken primacy for the investigation into a man found with stab injuries in Essex.

The man who has been named locally as Steve’O Morrison was found with stab wounds in Epping New Road in Epping shortly before 8pm on Monday, 23 June.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

His next of kin are aware. Formal identification is yet to take place.

It is suggested the victim was attacked in an area within the Met’s jurisdiction.

Enquiries continue into the circumstances and detectives are keeping an open mind as to any motive.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room 0208 345 3715 or crime stoppers.