One year old baby has drowned in hot tub in Worthing

Police have revealed that a one-year-old baby boy has drowned in a hot tub at a property in Worthing. Sussex Police say they were called to Central Avenue just before 1pm, following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy. The boy was airlifted by helicopter to hospital where he sadly died.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We were called to a property in Central Avenue, Worthing, at 12.57pm following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy.

“The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance staff where he sadly died. Full circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated and the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer.