One year old baby has drowned in hot tub in Worthing

June 24, 2020

Police have revealed that a one-year-old baby boy has drowned in a hot tub at a property in Worthing. Sussex Police say they were called to Central Avenue just before 1pm, following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy. The boy was airlifted by helicopter to hospital where he sadly died

