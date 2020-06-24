One year old baby has drowned in hot tub in Worthing

Police have revealed that a one-year-old baby boy has drowned in a hot tub at a property in Worthing. Sussex Police say they were called to Central Avenue just before 1pm, following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy. The boy was airlifted by helicopter to hospital where he sadly died
