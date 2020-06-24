Police name KFC worker who was stabbed to death in Haringey

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Haringey have named the victim.

Police were called just before midnight on Saturday, 13 June, to reports of a 48-year-old man with stab injuries at a residential property on Waldegrave Road, N8.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. At the scene, Mihai Gae was found suffering from stab wounds.

He was en route with LAS to a north London hospital when despite the efforts of medics to save him, he died just before 1am on Sunday, 14 June.

Mr Gae, who was from the N8 area, was formally identified on Wednesday, 24 June.

His next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder is believed to be known to the victim. He was later charged with murder on Monday, 15 June and remains in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 2 September.