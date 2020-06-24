Road Rage Murder investigation launched in Epping Essex

A murder investigation has been launched after a man has died having been found seriously injured on Epping Road in Epping, shortly before 8pm this evening, Tuesday 23 July.



Officers and paramedics responded to the report and a man, who we believe was aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with what was thought to be a stab wound.



Sadly, despite the efforts of medical staff, the man died.



The Wakes Arms roundabout in Epping, along with the approaching roads have been closed and are expected to remain closed for some time while detectives work to establish the circumstances around the man’s death.



This is likely to cause significant delays, especially to morning commuter traffic and we ask that motorists avoid the area where possible.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact our Major Crime Team on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.