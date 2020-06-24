Two men have appeared in court charged with a Maidstone robbery

On Tuesday 2 June 2020, a man in his 50s reported he had been robbed by two other men near All Saints Church on Mill Street.

It is alleged the victim was pushed to the ground and had his watch was stolen.

The victim suffered a serious leg injury in the fall and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

On Monday 22 June, Jack O’Reilly of Loose Road, Maidstone and Allen Mulcahy of Maidstone Road, Chatham were arrested at their home addresses and later charged with robbery.

Mr Mulcahy was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of cannabis.

Both men appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where Mr Mulcahy, aged 28, was remanded and Mr O’Reilly, aged 30, was bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 21 July.