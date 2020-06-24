Woman rescue by fire crews after falling into water filled ditch in Whitstable

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a person stuck in water near Swalecliffe Court Drive, in Whitstable.

Two fire engines attended, as well as the water safety unit, and crews used line rescue equipment and a ladder to bring the woman to safety.

The lady was retrieving one of her dogs when she fell down the bank and into a water-filled ditch, with water levels up to her waist.

Following this rescue, crews are reminding dog owners to keep their pets on leads when near water, no matter how obedient the dog is.

Please think twice before jumping in after your dog. A dog is likely to make its own way out of water.