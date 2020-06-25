A drug dealer who was caught during a Kent Police operation to tackle county lines activity in Hythe has been jailed.

Nile Jones was seen trying to exit the back of a property in Military Road when officers arrived on Friday 22 May 2020.

The 24-year-old was spotted discarding items in a garden, which when recovered were found to be heroin and cocaine.

Jones, of Commercial Road, Whitechapel, admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply at Medway Magistrates’ Court the day after his arrest.

He appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 22 June and was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Kent Police officers conducted a warrant at the property in Hythe following intelligence it was being used by county lines dealers.

Jones, who did not live at the address, was found inside and tried to get away through some patio doors.

He was stopped by officers and two packages he had been seen discarding were found to contain around 80 to 100 wraps of cocaine and around 11 grams of uncut heroin.

Half a kilo of cutting agent, which dealers mix with their drugs, was found in the property and Jones had £2000 on him.

Detective Constable Luke Thomson, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘I am pleased that the quick actions of our officers prevented Jones from getting away or being to hide his illegal drugs.

‘Kent Police is determined to make the county a no-go area for county lines groups and we will use every tactic available to us to disrupt their networks and bring them to justice.’