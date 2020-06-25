A man who stabbed his flatmate to death after he falsely accused him of kissing his girlfriend has been convicted of murder.

Carlos Velez, 20 was convicted today (Thursday, 25 June) of murdering 26-year-old David Martinez after a nine-day trial at the Old Bailey.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, 26 June.

The court heard that David had been living with Velez, as well as Velez’s girlfriend and mother, in a flat in North Birkbeck Road, E11.

On 6 March 2019, Velez had an argument with his girlfriend after he demanded to know what she had been doing in the kitchen with David.

On this day, David messaged his cousins to say Velez was “all crazy and was asking if had kissed his girlfriend” and “I am going to try to go on Friday else I’ll end up dead”.

Velez’s girlfriend, who had been in her room, then went into the kitchen and saw Velez attacking David with a knife.

She saw Velez stab him a number of times in the head and stomach.

Despite his injuries, David managed to run out of the flat and alert nearby pedestrians who called 999.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and treated him, however he died a short time later due to the severity of his injuries.

Velez had fled from the flat immediately after the incident carrying the knife. He walked to a nearby the station and then travelled down to Portsmouth to stay with a friend.

Velez had disposed of the clothing in Portsmouth in an effort to destroy evidence, but was arrested in the early hours of the next day travelling on a bicycle on the hard shoulder of the M27 near Portsmouth.