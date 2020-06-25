Appeal for witnesses to collision on A26 at Newhaven

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A26 at Newhaven.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a turquoise Honda Jazz car and a black Triumph Bonneville motorcycle around 11.15am on Thursday (June 25).

The motorcycle’s rider and passenger were both taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries. The driver of the car was unhurt.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle being driven prior to the collision or who has any relevant dash cam footage is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Langton.