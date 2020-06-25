  Beach rave taking place on Leysdown Beach on the Isle of Sheppey – UKNIP
 

June 25, 2020

A Beach rave  is currently going on at Leysdown beach.  Officers from Kent Police are said to be observing but not intervening.

 
