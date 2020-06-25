Five people have been charged following an operation led by the Met’s South West Gangs & Proactive unit.

Anthony Lawanson, 23 of Swaby Road, SW18 was charged on Thursday, 25 June with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Allan Anegbele, 24 , of Dagnall Street, SW11 was charged on Thursday, 25 June with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Sofia Gilbert, 22 of Sutherland Road, W13 was charged on Thursday, 25 June with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Skye Pitter, 19 of Courtenay Street, SE11 was charged on Thursday, 25 June with possession of criminal property.

Erica Campbell, 23 of Harbut Road, SW11 was charged on Thursday, 25 June with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 25 June.

They were arrested on Wednesday, 24 June during a proactive operation by the SW Gangs unit.

An additional arrest was made:

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs was bailed to a date in July 2020.