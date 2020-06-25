 Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb is found near Barnehurst station in Bexley – UKNIP
June 25, 2020

Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb was found in a garden of a property in Barnehurst  in Bexley on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Met Police were called  at about 4pm.

The force believes the device had been there “for some time”.

A Police spokesman said people have been evacuated from their houses “as a precaution while specialist teams deal with it”.

Randolph Close and  surrounding local streets have been  evacuated.

Police,Paramedics and  London Fire and rescue have all been called to the incident.

A HARTteam has also been scrambled to support teams

Officers have called in specialists  and a large cordon has been put in place.

A number of residents have been taken down to the station whilst the device is being made safe and an all clear is even to the effect area.

Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal van has been seen at the scene for part of the afternoon.
Police are asking the pubic and drivers to avoid the area.
 
