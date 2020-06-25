Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb is found near Barnehurst station in Bexley

Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb was found in a garden of a property in Barnehurst in Bexley on Thursday afternoon.
Officers from the Met Police were called at about 4pm.
The force believes the device had been there “for some time”.
A Police spokesman said people have been evacuated from their houses “as a precaution while specialist teams deal with it”.
Randolph Close and surrounding local streets have been evacuated.
Police,Paramedics and London Fire and rescue have all been called to the incident.
A HARTteam has also been scrambled to support teams
Officers have called in specialists and a large cordon has been put in place.
A number of residents have been taken down to the station whilst the device is being made safe and an all clear is even to the effect area.