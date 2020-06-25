 Hundreds of homes lose water after burst main in the Maidstone area – UKNIP
Hundreds of homes lose water after burst main in the Maidstone area

June 25, 2020

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without water or low water pressure after a water main burst in Denstead Walk Maidstone on Thursday afternoon,

Many  home owner started to report the losses just after 4pm in Thursday. 

Many are reporting the loss of both hot and cold water supplies.

South East water said that they are aware of the fault and have sent engineers to site to restore supplies as soon as possible.

This may take sometime  to fix. Temporary bottled supplies may have to be brought in. 

 

More to follow 

