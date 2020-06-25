Man arrested by Armed Police in Whitstable charged with Cheam murder

A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a man from Cheam.

Luke Matthews, 28 of Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex, was arrested on Tuesday, 23 June, at an address in Whitstable, Kent.

He has been charged with murder and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 25 June.

The charge has been brought following a shooting on Brocks Drive in North Cheam at 1.12am on Friday, 19 June.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found 25-year-old Kyle Kelson in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. He died a short time later.