Man dies on A130 near Chelmsford after collision involving a car and motorbike

Officers from Essex Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June). Police say they expect the road to remain closed into this evening until around 10pm. Collision scene investigators remain at scene and they are carry out scans and measures from the road surface and the vehicles involved.

If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage off a silver motorbike on the north bound side of the A130 between #SouthWoodhamFerrers and #Chelmsford, please call us on 101 quoting incident 1023 of 25 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111