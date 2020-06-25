Man sentenced for drug dealing between London and Crawley

A man has been sentenced to prison for drug offences after police executed simultaneous warrants in Sussex and West London.

On Tuesday, 5 May, officers from the West Sussex Community Investigations team, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, executed a warrant in Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, and one at an address in Hammersmith, London.

A large quantity of class A drugs, a number of mobile phones and £2,000 in cash were recovered from the properties.

Nkrumah McKenzie, 31, of Flora Gardens, Hammersmith was arrested at the property and later charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

McKenzie pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 June, and was sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years in prison and a given forfeiture order for the cash found.

Detective Sergeant Peter Yarrow of Sussex Police said; “This successful investigation resulted from close working and sharing of intelligence between the Metropolitan Police and ourselves.

“A ‘County Lines’ drug supply route between London and Crawley has been completely disrupted and we continue to work with colleagues in London on similar operations involving Sussex.”