Police Bosses say there will be Enhanced policing presence across London tonight

Following events in Overton Road, SW9 last night, there is an enhanced policing operation across London this evening, Thursday 25 June.

Police are aware that there are further unlicensed music events, block parties and raves taking place and have put extra resources into boroughs, to work alongside local police colleagues.

Officers will continue to engage with communities, and respond to emergency calls as usual. However, they will not tolerate the violence we have recently seen in London. There are additional officers in place overnight to ensure that we have an effective and prompt response to any reports of disorder.

Commander Bas Javid, spokesperson said : “We remain in a public health crisis and these unlicensed events are illegal. Our role is to keep our communities safe and this evening people can expect to see a heightened police presence out in areas where we know these events are taking place. This is in direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes.

“We have taken the decision to deploy these additional officers in enhanced personal protective equipment. We want to reassure communities that this is as a precautionary measure for the safety of our officers, and they will continue to engage with the communities they police.

“These officers are specially trained in public order, and may have teams from the Dog Support Unit with them. We cannot accept the levels of violence that were directed towards our officers last night, and the damage caused to public and private property. Our policing response remains under constant review, and our priority is to keep everyone – including our officers – safe.”