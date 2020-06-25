 Teenager escapes serious injury after bridge jump in Sidcup – UKNIP
June 25, 2020

A 16-year-old girl has escaped serious injury after jumping from Five Arches Bridge into the River Cray on Thursday afternoon.
The girl has been taken to hospital for treatment to a broken leg.

