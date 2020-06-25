Two arrested in connection with death in grounds of Lullingstone Castle

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a man in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were detained at 6.35am on Thursday 25 June 2020, after police attended a property in Layhams Road, Keston. The suspects remain in custody.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to appeal for information into the circumstances surrounding the death of 66-year-old Charlie Hilder, who suffered a heart attack following a disturbance in the grounds of the castle, on Thursday 28 May 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Ivan Beasley said: ‘We are continuing to gather information to help us establish the full circumstances leading up to Mr Hilder’s death and I would like to thank everyone who has provided us with information, so far. It remains important we speak to anyone else who may have attended Lullingstone Castle around this time, who have yet to contact the police. This includes visitors who may have taken photographs on their phones, or who may have video footage recorded on vehicle dash cams. If you haven’t already done so, please check any devices which may hold crucial information.’

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127. Anybody with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk/You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org