A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct.

DI Kevin Downard, based at MO3 Covert Policing, attended a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 25 June, to answer an allegation that his conduct amounted to a breach of Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of discreditable conduct.

The hearing heard, on 13 December 2019 at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, DI Downard was convicted on his guilty plea of having driven a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. The reading being 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

DI Downard was disqualified from driving for 13 months, such period to be reduced by 25 per cent following the successful completion of the driver awareness course. He was fined £784, ordered to pay Crown Prosecution Service costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £78.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball considered all of the evidence and found the allegation proven at gross misconduct.