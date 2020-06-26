A second man has been charged with the murder of a man from Cheam.

McGrath 27 of Oakhill Road, Sutton, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Kyle Kelson.

The charge has been brought following a shooting on Brocks Drive in North Cheam at 1.2 on Friday, 19 June.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found 25-year-old Kyle Kelson in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. He died a short time later.

McGrath is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 June.

Luke Matthews, 28 what of Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex, was also been charged with Kyle’s murder. He was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 25 June.