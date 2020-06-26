Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a stabbing in East Acton.

Police were called at 8.50pm on 25 June to Erconwald Street W12 after a man was found suffering from a stab injury.

The victim, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital; his condition is not being treated as life-threatening.

Police were called again at 9pm to Henchman Street, W12 after a man was found with a knee injury having been attacked by a group of males. His condition is not life-threatening.

Officers are treating the incidents as linked.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 reference 8723/25jun. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.