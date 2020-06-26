Lightning strike set a garage on fire near Gravesend

A lightning strike set a garage on fire at Meadow Lane in Meopham near Gravesend this morning.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene of a garage fire on Meadow Lane in Meopham, Gravesend.

Three fire engines were in attendance, and crews arrived to the detached garage well alight, with flames spreading to nearby trees.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a main jet, a hose reel jet, compressed air foam and water from a local hydrant to extinguish the blaze and prevent further fire spread.

No casualties were reported, and the fire is believed to have started after lightning struck the property.