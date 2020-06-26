Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene of a garage fire on Meadow Lane in Meopham, Gravesend.
Lightning strike set a garage on fire near Gravesend
Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown.
Friday 26 June 2020 Officers appeal for witnesses to Leysdown beach assault Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted...
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a serious collision in Streatham
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a serious collision in Streatham. Officers were called at...
More Drug dealers put out of business after Dover flat is closed by Police
A property in Dover which has been used by drug dealers has been issued with a closure order following action by Kent Police. Officers applied...
A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct
A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct. DI Kevin Downard, based at MO3 Covert...
Long delays on the M25 after early morning HGV fire in Essex
The M25 clockwise between J25 (A10) and J28 (A12) in Essex is experiencing severe delays of at least 90 minutes above usual journey times due to an...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a stabbing in East Acton
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a stabbing in East Acton. Police were called at 8.50pm on 25 June to Erconwald Street...
Dartford Bridge Crossing closed after car bursts into flames
The Dartford Road crossing had to be closed on Thursday evening after a vehicle caught alight. Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called just...
Police Bosses say there will be Enhanced policing presence across London tonight
Following events in Overton Road, SW9 last night, there is an enhanced policing operation across London this evening, Thursday 25 June. Police are...
Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb is found near Barnehurst station in Bexley
Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb was found in a garden of a property in Barnehurst in Bexley on Thursday afternoon. Officers...
Beach rave taking place on Leysdown Beach on the Isle of Sheppey
A Beach rave is currently going on at Leysdown beach. Officers from Kent Police are said to be observing but not intervening.
Man dies on A130 near Chelmsford after collision involving a car and motorbike
Officers from Essex Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June). Police say they expect the road to remain closed into this...
Five people have been charged following an operation led by the Met’s South West Gangs & Proactive unit
Five people have been charged following an operation led by the Met’s South West Gangs & Proactive unit. Anthony Lawanson, 23 of Swaby Road...
Teenager escapes serious injury after bridge jump in Sidcup
A 16-year-old girl has escaped serious injury after jumping from Five Arches Bridge into the River Cray on Thursday afternoon. The girl has been...
Two Met Police officers under investigation in Wembley sisters murder case
On Wednesday, 17 June the MPS’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed of allegations that non-official and inappropriate photographs had...
A man who stabbed his flatmate to death after he falsely accused him of kissing his girlfriend has been convicted of murder
A man who stabbed his flatmate to death after he falsely accused him of kissing his girlfriend has been convicted of murder. Carlos Velez, 20 was...
Hundreds of homes lose water after burst main in the Maidstone area
Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without water or low water pressure after a water main burst in Denstead Walk Maidstone on Thursday...
AAIB launch probe after Warwickshire helicopter crash
The AAIB is investigating an accident involving a Bell 407 helicopter which was lost in Warwickshire on 24 June. AAIB inspectors have travelled to...
Appeal for witnesses to collision on A26 at Newhaven
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A26 at Newhaven. Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a...
Man sentenced for drug dealing between London and Crawley
A man has been sentenced to prison for drug offences after police executed simultaneous warrants in Sussex and West London. On Tuesday, 5 May...
Major incident declared after services overstretched by thousands flocking to Bournemouth beaches
A major incident has been declared after thousands of people defied advice to stay away and descended on BCP Council beaches on the hottest day of...
A drug dealer who was caught during a Kent Police operation to tackle county lines activity in Hythe has been jailed
A drug dealer who was caught during a Kent Police operation to tackle county lines activity in Hythe has been jailed. Nile Jones was seen...
Two arrested in connection with death in grounds of Lullingstone Castle
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a man in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in...
Man arrested by Armed Police in Whitstable charged with Cheam murder
A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a man from Cheam. Luke Matthews, 28 of Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex, was arrested on Tuesday...
Yobs trash police bricks and attack officers in Brixton ambush
Police were called to Cecilia Road, Lambeth on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June to multiple reports of a large unlicensed music event in the street...
Woman killed following fatal Downend collision
Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place on Downend Road in Fareham this morning (25 June). Officers were called at around 12.40am...