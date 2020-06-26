Long delays on the M25 after early morning HGV fire in Essex

The M25 clockwise between J25 (A10) and J28 (A12) in Essex is experiencing severe delays of at least 90 minutes above usual journey times due to an earlier lorry fire.

Essex Police and Essex Fire & Rescue teams are on scene, along with our Traffic Officers. The fire has been extinguished however lanes 1, 2 and 3 are closed between J27 and J28. Lanes are closed to allow complex recovery of the lorry involved.

Due to the height of the lorry the trailer has had to be cut to allow this to be placed onto a flat bed recovery vehicle and safely removed from the scene to clear the over bridges between J27 and J28. In addition to this the pallets of wood that the lorry was transporting are re-igniting so this process is protracted.

The congestion spans 6 miles back to J25 road users may wish to re-route or delay journeys.