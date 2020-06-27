100 people self evacuated as Eight fire engines and sixty firefighters tackled tower block ablaze in Kennington

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Otto Street in Kennington.

The whole of a flat on the first floor was damaged by fire.

Station Commander Ned Alexander who was at the scene said:

“Firefighters have worked exceptionally hard to get this flat fire under control. The whole of the first floor flat is damaged by the blaze but crews have prevented in spreading further. Around 100 people self evacuated from the building and a number of other residents stayed within their flats.

“The Brigade’s Control has took sixty 999 calls in the early stages. There are no reports of any injured.”

The Brigade was called at 1231 and the fire was under control by 1317. Fire crews from Lambeth and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.