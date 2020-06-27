 Child airlifted to hospital by helicopter after fall from Height – UKNIP
BREAKING Brent LONDON

Child airlifted to hospital by helicopter after fall from Height

June 27, 2020

Emergency Services were called to a 14 year old who fell from height in #Hendon #NW4
Officers were first on scene & gave first aid followed by @Ldn_Ambulance and advanced trauma care given by @LDNairamb who landed in Sunny Hill Park.

FacebookTwitter