One arrest has been made by officers policing the protests in central London today.

At 7.40pm a man was arrested in Trafalgar Square on suspicion of violent disorder. He was wanted in connection with a protest in June. He has been taken to a central London police station where he remains in custody.

The operation was supported by colleagues from City of London Police and British Transport Police.

There continues to be an enhanced policing operation in place across London following illegal gatherings and events throughout the week – a number of which became violent.

We are aware of further unlicensed events planned across the capital this evening. We have once again deployed additional, specialist resources into the boroughs to work alongside local officers.

These events understandably cause great concern and fear in our communities, and specially trained public order officers, alongside other specialist assets, will be working throughout the night to put an end to any which emerge.

Commander Bas Javid, Frontline Policing, said: “The protests which passed through the capital today were largely peaceful. We arrested an individual who was wanted in relation to violence which took place during a protest earlier this month. We continue to investigate violent incidents of this nature and officers are carrying out significant enquiries to identify those involved.

“As our operation surrounding today’s protests comes to a close, we move into another night of enhanced policing across the capital. The increased police presence that the public may have seen in recent days has been in response to a number of unlicensed events which have turned violent.

“We have information suggesting a number of these events are planned for this evening. These gatherings are unlawful, unregulated and cause serious concern in our communities.

“I want to reassure the public we have highly trained, specialist resources out on the streets. As they have over the past few days, officers will act quickly and professionally to ensure these events are dispersed as soon as possible. Any violent behaviour will not be tolerated.”