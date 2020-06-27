Police called to stabbing on Portobello Road in West London

A man has been treated at the scene of a stabbing and taken to hospital following a broad daylight attack on Portobello Road in West London on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called jut after 8.30pm following the attack.

Officers from the Met Police cordon off parts of Portobello Road and Bonchurch Road after a man was stabbed in the hand.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The man injuries are not thought to be serious and an investigation has been launched by Police that is being over seen by CID.

The Met have been approached for comment.