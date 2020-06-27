Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone.

Officers attended the property in Charlotte Street on Wednesday 24 June 2020 and carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They seized amounts of suspected heroin and crack cocaine as well as mobile phones and other items.

Wayne Kassim, 35, and Lueul Ehdego, 23, both of Charlotte Street, Folkestone, have each been charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Both men are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 26 June 2020.