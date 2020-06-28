 Doh:Armed Police spend Three hours outside an empty property in Chatham – UKNIP
Doh:Armed Police spend Three hours outside an empty property in Chatham

June 28, 2020

After a ‘stand-off’ lasting over three hours, armed police entered the property on Luton Road where they believed an armed man was inside and, apparently, the house was empty.

Officers were heard earlier calling out for a man called “Jack”

