Police called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the scene on Camden Road at just after 6pm on Sunday (June 28th) following reports a number of had been arguing and had escalated into a fight .

The road was closed in both directions when police first arrived One person was treated at the scene by Paramedics from the London Ambulance service.

Police at the scene could also be seen inspecting a bus.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said:”Officers had been called to a street fight no weapon had been involved and Officers are now investigation the circumstances”