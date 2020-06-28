 Police launch teen sex attack probe in Snodland – UKNIP
Kent Snodland

Police launch teen sex attack probe in Snodland

June 28, 2020

Police say they’re investigating a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl at Leybourne Lakes Country Park between 7pm and 8pm last night. Police and forensics have been seen in the vicinity of Neville Park and the nearby Southern Water after the attack took place.

