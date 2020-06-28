 Police launched stabbing probe after broad daylight attack in Bethnal Green – UKNIP
June 28, 2020

Bethnal Green, East London, Sunday 28th June 2020  A Police investigation has been launched after a  man was attacked in broad daylight on Mile End Road in East London. 

A large cordon remains with  officers and Police tape visible. 

A large blood pool  and a mask can bee seen on the floor outside Mazahirul Uloom local community school after the attack that took place just before 4pm on Sunday  June 28th. 

The Met say a man has been taken to hospital and an investigation has been launched. The condition of the man in currently unknown.

 

A spokesman for the Met Police said Officers are on scene in Mile End Rd after a male was found with a stab injury at approx 3:50pm.

His injuries are not life threatening. A Crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made. If you can help  or witnessed the attack  please call Police in  101 quote CAD5225/28June.

