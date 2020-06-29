A third man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam.

Gary Hayde, 34, of Cheam was charged on Saturday, 27 June with the murder of Kyle Kelson.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 June.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 July.

The charge has been brought following a shooting on Brocks Drive in North Cheam at 01:12hrs on Friday, 19 June.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found 25-year-old Kyle Kelson in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. He died a short time later.

Two other men have also been charged with the murder.

They are: [A] Luke Matthews, 28 of Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex and Aaron McGrath 27 (21.07.92) of Sutton.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 30 June.