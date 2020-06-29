Detectives are seeking information following a series of arsons in the Swanley area

Residents are urged to remain vigilant after refuse bins, a skip and storage areas close to residential properties were set alight in the space of a week.

A total of six fires, believed to be linked, have been reported in the Sycamore Drive area, between Monday 22 June and Monday 29 June 2020.

Detective Inspector Richard O’Toole said: ‘The fires all took place late at night, or during the early hours of the morning. Thankfully no one has been seriously injured, however any fire started deliberately can easily endanger lives.

It is vital we identify anyone who may have been involved. This may be someone you know, who has been staying out late or who has come home smelling of petrol or smoke and is behaving differently. We are continuing to follow a number of enquiries, including reviewing any potential CCTV opportunities, carrying out forensic tests and conducting house to house enquiries. We are also urging anyone with information to contact us.`

If you can help call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/109765/20.