Fire crews tackle blaze at Medway Services

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
No casualties were reported.
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children Martin Sparks, 47, of Maldon Walk...
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children Martin Sparks, 47, of Maldon Walk...
Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney Ilie-Manuel Constantine, 33 of Summit Avenue, N16 was charged with one...
A man has been sentenced following a fatal collision on the Great West Road in Hounslow. Harry Hopkins, 27 of The Drive, TW7 was sentenced to two-and...
Detectives are appealing for information after a man armed with a gun attempted to rob a west London post office. Police were called at 3.22pm on...
A man has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Amine Matthew Sabrane Conroy, 25...
Detectives investigating an assault which left a man in a critical condition are releasing images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with...
. Carlos Velez, 20 was convicted of murdering 26-year-old David Martinez after a trial at the Old Bailey. He was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment...
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a disused golf club on Brockley Hill in Edgware. A derelict two-storey clubhouse...
A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a...
A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a...
Police are this evening, Sunday, 28 June, being deployed across London to keep communities safe by closing down unlicensed music events (UMEs). These...
Three people have been charged with offences linked to an unlicensed music event in Brixton on Wednesday, 24 June. [A] Donte Knight – 20 of Charles...
Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the scene on...
Police say they’re investigating a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl at Leybourne Lakes Country Park between 7pm and 8pm last night. Police...
Bethnal Green, East London, Sunday 28th June 2020 A Police investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in broad daylight on Mile End...
Bethnal Green, East London, Sunday 28th June 2020 A Police investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in broad daylight on Mile End...
Hereson Road in Ramsgate is blocked due to an overturned car. Elderly couple were reportedly in the vehicle and are said to have only suffered minor...
After a ‘stand-off’ lasting over three hours, armed police entered the property on Luton Road where they believed an armed man was inside and...
Emergency Services were called to a 14 year old who fell from height in #Hendon #NW4 Officers were first on scene & gave first aid followed by...
Armed officers from Kent Police are currently at an address in Luton Road in Chatham they were called just after 10.30pm. The NPAS police helicopter...
One arrest has been made by officers policing the protests in central London today. At 7.40pm a man was arrested in Trafalgar Square on suspicion of...
A man has been treated at the scene of a stabbing and taken to hospital following a broad daylight attack on Portobello Road in West London on...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Otto Street in Kennington. The whole of a flat on the first floor was damaged by...
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone. Officers attended the property in...
Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown. The victims received injuries consistent...
Friday 26 June 2020 Officers appeal for witnesses to Leysdown beach assault Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted...
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a serious collision in Streatham. Officers were called at...