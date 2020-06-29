 Fire crews tackle blaze at Medway Services – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent MEDWAY

Fire crews tackle blaze at Medway Services

June 29, 2020
 
 
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a car alight in the car park at Medway Services, off the M2, near Gillingham. 
 
Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. 
 
No casualties were reported. 
FacebookTwitter