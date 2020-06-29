UPDATEDFour Fire fighters injured after Million Pound Fire engine involved in collision in Streatham

A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a Range Rover on the Streatham High Road in Streatham in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters along with the driver and those onboard the range rover had to be cut free using spreading and specialist cutting equipment following the collision that happened just after 1.30am. Firefighters travelling onboard the fire engine also had to be freed by neighbouring fire crews

The road remains blocked in both directions whilst the LFB and Officers from the Met Police carry out a collision investigation.

The section of the A23 at Greyhound Lane remains blocked and closed in both directions

A number of paramedics and the HART team were sent the serious incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is not clear how badly injured those onboard the Fire appliance or the Range Rover are.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “A fire engine was involved in a road traffic collision with a car on Streatham High Road on Monday 29 June.

“The driver of the car was trapped by their injuries and was released by additional Brigade crews. They were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision and another fire engine was mobilised.”

The fire appliance was from Norbury Fire Station and was responding to a fire at a shop on Streatham High Road. The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no reports of any injuries.

All four firefighters who were in the fire engine were taken to hospital.