Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Sutton.

Police were called at approximately 2.15pm on Sunday 28 June to St Dunstan’s Hill following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car. This collision happened near to the junction with the A232 and Sears Park.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a south London hospital for treatment but died there at 5.30pm.

His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the SCIU witness line on 020 8543 5157. You can also call 101 and quote CAD4433/28June.