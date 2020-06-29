Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney in a Jewish Bakery

Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney

Ilie-Manuel Constantine, 33 of Summit Avenue, N16 was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of actual bodily harm (ABH) today (Monday, 29 June).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 30 June.

This is in connection with an incident where police were called at 11.24pm to reports of a stabbing near Clapton Common, E5. Two men were at the scene suffering injuries and were taken to hospital.