A man was stabbed in Ramsgate this morning. Police were called to a property in the High Street by Church Hill shortly before midday. The knife wound is not deemed to be life-threatening
Police in Ramsgate have launched an investigation following a stabbing
-
Share This!
You may also like
Three men have been jailed following the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Camden
Three men have been jailed following the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Camden in February 2019. They were all sentenced at the Old Bailey on...
Detectives are seeking information following a series of arsons in the Swanley area
Residents are urged to remain vigilant after refuse bins, a skip and storage areas close to residential properties were set alight in the space...
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children Martin Sparks, 47, of Maldon Walk...
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children Martin Sparks, 47, of Maldon Walk...
Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney in a Jewish Bakery
Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney Ilie-Manuel Constantine, 33 of Summit Avenue, N16 was charged with one...
A man has been sentenced following a fatal collision on the Great West Road in Hounslow
A man has been sentenced following a fatal collision on the Great West Road in Hounslow. Harry Hopkins, 27 of The Drive, TW7 was sentenced to two-and...
Detectives are appealing for information after a man armed with a gun attempted to rob a west London post office
Detectives are appealing for information after a man armed with a gun attempted to rob a west London post office. Police were called at 3.22pm on...
West London Man charged with Terror offences
A man has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Amine Matthew Sabrane Conroy, 25...
Detectives investigating an assault which left a man in a critical condition are releasing images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the attack
Detectives investigating an assault which left a man in a critical condition are releasing images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with...
A man who stabbed his flatmate to death after he falsely accused him of kissing his girlfriend has been jailed
. Carlos Velez, 20 was convicted of murdering 26-year-old David Martinez after a trial at the Old Bailey. He was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment...
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a disused golf club on Brockley Hill in Edgware
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a disused golf club on Brockley Hill in Edgware. A derelict two-storey clubhouse...
UPDATEDFour Fire fighters injured after Million Pound Fire engine involved in collision in Streatham
A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a...
Probe launched after Million Pound Fire engine involved in collision in Streatham
A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a...
Police are this evening being deployed across London to keep communities safe by closing down unlicensed music events (UMEs)
Police are this evening, Sunday, 28 June, being deployed across London to keep communities safe by closing down unlicensed music events (UMEs). These...
Three people have been charged with offences linked to an unlicensed music event in Brixton on Wednesday, 24 June
Three people have been charged with offences linked to an unlicensed music event in Brixton on Wednesday, 24 June. [A] Donte Knight – 20 of Charles...
Police called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden
Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting outside Sainsbury’s in Camden on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the scene on...
Police launch teen sex attack probe in Snodland
Police say they’re investigating a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl at Leybourne Lakes Country Park between 7pm and 8pm last night. Police...
Police launched stabbing probe after broad daylight attack in Bethnal Green
Bethnal Green, East London, Sunday 28th June 2020 A Police investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in broad daylight on Mile End...
Police launched stabbing probe after broad daylight attack in Bethnal Green
Bethnal Green, East London, Sunday 28th June 2020 A Police investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in broad daylight on Mile End...
Pensioners escape serious injury after vehicle roll over in Ramsgate
Hereson Road in Ramsgate is blocked due to an overturned car. Elderly couple were reportedly in the vehicle and are said to have only suffered minor...
Doh:Armed Police spend Three hours outside an empty property in Chatham
After a ‘stand-off’ lasting over three hours, armed police entered the property on Luton Road where they believed an armed man was inside and...
Child airlifted to hospital by helicopter after fall from Height
Emergency Services were called to a 14 year old who fell from height in #Hendon #NW4 Officers were first on scene & gave first aid followed by...
Armed Police called to Chatham
Armed officers from Kent Police are currently at an address in Luton Road in Chatham they were called just after 10.30pm. The NPAS police helicopter...
One arrest has been made by officers policing the protests in central London
One arrest has been made by officers policing the protests in central London today. At 7.40pm a man was arrested in Trafalgar Square on suspicion of...
Police called to stabbing on Portobello Road in West London
A man has been treated at the scene of a stabbing and taken to hospital following a broad daylight attack on Portobello Road in West London on...
100 people self evacuated as Eight fire engines and sixty firefighters tackled tower block ablaze in Kennington
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Otto Street in Kennington. The whole of a flat on the first floor was damaged by...
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone. Officers attended the property in...
Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown.
Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown. The victims received injuries consistent...