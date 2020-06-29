Police officer jailed after PNC misuse by Wood Green Crown Court

On Friday, 26 June at Wood Green Crown Court, former Metropolitan Police Constable Claudia Perretti, was sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to computer misuse.

This was in relation to the misuse of a police computer system, whereby she searched a name.

She was also issued a three year restraining order in relation to a harassment charge.

Perretti, who was attached to the North West BCU, is currently subject to four misconduct reports: harassment and unauthorised use of the police computer; breach of bail and assault on an emergency worker; further harassment and assault of an emergency worker and breach of bail conditions.

A report will be submitted in relation all these four matters.

Her employment was terminated on Tuesday, 16 June 202