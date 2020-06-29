 Thanet campaigner Ian Driver has made claim that he attacked Dickens House Museum – UKNIP
June 29, 2020

The well-known Thanet campaigner, Ian Driver, has tweeted and published on his blog that “It was me what done it!” after Dickens House Museum in Victoria Parade had graffiti put on its wall over the weekend calling Charles Dickens a racist.

