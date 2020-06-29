Three men have been jailed following the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Camden in February 2019.

They were all sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday, 29 June.

Abdoulie Ceesay, 29 of no fixed address and Tashan Brewster, of Kennington Park Road, SE11 had been found guilty on Monday, 9 March of murdering 22-year-old Bright.

The men were sentenced to life imprisonment, both will serve a minimum term of 21 years.

A third man, Oliver Petts, 30 of no fixed address – who had pleaded guilty to manslaughter during the trial – was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today’s sentencing is the culmination of our investigation into the needless death of another young man.

“Our thoughts remain with Bright’s family as they continue to struggle to come to terms with him being snatched from them.

“This fatal stabbing stemmed from several people being involved in taunting on social media. I still cannot comprehend how it ended in such a violent murder.”

On the night of his death, Bright had been filming a promotional video for a drill music track with a rapper he managed, when he was violently attacked.

At approximately 10.45pm on 18 February 2019, Bright walked into a hotel on Euston Street in Camden suffering from stab injuries. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service but he was pronounced dead at the location at 11.31pm.

A post-mortem examination carried out the following day found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the leg.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation.

They established that earlier that day, Bright had been part of group, including Ceesay and Petts, who were filming a promotional video. The day had started in a studio in Deptford before relocating to a flat in Euston.

At about 10.40pm, a group of men – one of whom had a large knife – attacked Bright inside the flat.

Despite suffering from a number of stab injuries, Bright was able to wrestle the knife away before running to a nearby hotel where he collapsed and died. This knife was found next to him, and was later confirmed as having inflicted the fatal injuries. DNA found on the knife linked it to Brewster.

As detectives continued to investigate the night’s events, they found that Bright had previously been involved in a feud with several others that included both parties posting messages on social media. These featured incidents where people were assaulted or taunted.

On the night of the attack, Petts, and Brewster – who was not involved in the video – drove to the Euston area before entering the flat. A short time later, Bright was stabbed.

The people who were in the flat were quickly identified by detectives.

CCTV enquiries allowed officers to track Petts’ Mercedes from south London to Euston, placing him in the area at the time. The car was found a month later at a breaker’s yard in Kent.

Mobile phone analysis also put the defendants in the location. The analysis discovered that a number of phone calls had been made in order to co-ordinate the assault.

Ceesay and Brewster were arrested on Wednesday, 20 February 2019; Petts was arrested a week later. All three were charged and convicted as above.